Alliance’s former Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin, has been selected by his local association to defend his Lisburn North seat in May’s Council election.

Mr Martin, who was first elected to Council in 2011, served as first citizen for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council during 2021/22, and will be joined on the ballot paper by Lisburn resident Nicola Parker.

“It has been an honour for me to represent the people of Lisburn since 2011 and I hope they will again give me their vote in May,” he said.

“My priority as Mayor was to open doors for those left out or left behind. I proudly speak up for an inclusive and confident Lisburn, while working for you every day to improve our community. With your support, Nicola and I will keep delivering for Lisburn North as part of a strong Alliance Council team.”

Alliance council election candidates for Lisburn North Stephen Martin and Nicola Parker

Speaking about her selection, Nicola Parker said: “As a Lisburn resident all my life, and from speaking to residents, I know there are real issues of concern.

“If elected, I am ready to hit the ground running and have priorities I want to raise urgently with council. These include the lack of public toilets in our city centre, especially having no Changing Places toilet at all, the ongoing environmental issues at Duncan's Dam, and the horrendous and dangerous junction at the Cutts and McKinstry Road, which continues to have high levels of accidents.