Former NI health minister seeks government assurances that a tobacco ban will apply here despite the Windsor Framework

Former health minister Robin Swann has again encouraged the government to ensure that new laws on a generational smoking ban will fully apply in Northern Ireland, despite EU regulations.

Speaking during a House of Commons debate on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the South Antrim MP highlighted support in Northern Ireland for the measures within the legislation.

Last year, the News Letter revealed that tobacco lobbyists were using the Windsor Framework in an attempt to undermine the government’s proposals by highlighting Northern Ireland’s continued subjection to EU regulations.

Tobacco firm JTI UK had written to Stormont ministers to say such a ban in Northern Ireland “would be incompatible” with an EU regulation on smoking products “and so liable to be disapplied in Northern Ireland”.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Robin Swann said some 2,200 people in Northern Ireland die every year from a smoking-related illness.

“One in four of our cancer cases is related to smoking. The consultation carried out by the previous Government on their legislation, which was specifically about creating a smoke-free generation, found that 62.5% of the UK population were supportive. In Northern Ireland, however, 79% were in favour of bringing forward this legislation”, the former Ulster Unionist leader said.

He added that in May 2024, when he was health minister, he introduced the original legislative consent motion, which received all-party support across the Northern Ireland Assembly. He said concerns had been raised at that point over “the applicability of the measure owing to EU regulations and legislation”

“There was a concern that the law would remain undelivered in NI. At that stage, I engaged with the then UK Government, and have now engaged with this Government to seek assurances that this lifesaving, life-changing legislation will apply equally and favourably to all parts of our UK. I look forward to the Minister being able to give me those reassurances. I have signed new clause 3, because I accepted those reassurances as Health Minister but would appreciate reinforcement in this legislation.”