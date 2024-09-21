Funding of £15,000 is secured for Stoneyford Lodge Hall renovations

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke has announced that £15,000 in funding has been successfully secured for essential renovations at Stoneyford Lodge Hall.

These much-needed improvements will address several key areas, ensuring the hall continues to serve as a vital community hub.

The renovations will include damp repairs, electrical works, plumbing, painting and decoration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This funding will allow Stoneyford Lodge Hall to better meet the needs of its growing membership and the wider community.

Trevor Clarke MLA is pleased to announce that £15,000 in funding has been successfully secured for essential renovations at Stoneyford Lodge Hall. Pic credit: Trevor ClarkeTrevor Clarke MLA is pleased to announce that £15,000 in funding has been successfully secured for essential renovations at Stoneyford Lodge Hall. Pic credit: Trevor Clarke
Trevor Clarke MLA is pleased to announce that £15,000 in funding has been successfully secured for essential renovations at Stoneyford Lodge Hall. Pic credit: Trevor Clarke

The hall's Treasurer, Phillip Wright, played a crucial role in securing this funding, and his dedication to the project is commendable.

Read More
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council committee gives go ahead for £450,000 Chris...

Mr Clarke commented: “The growth in membership at Stoneyford Lodge highlights the importance of this facility to the community.

"We are committed to ensuring that the hall continues to thrive and will work to secure additional funding in the future.

“If other community groups need assistance with securing funding, I encourage them to contact my office.

"We are here to support all efforts to enhance and develop community resources.”

Related topics:Trevor Clarke