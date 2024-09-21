Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke has announced that £15,000 in funding has been successfully secured for essential renovations at Stoneyford Lodge Hall.

These much-needed improvements will address several key areas, ensuring the hall continues to serve as a vital community hub.

The renovations will include damp repairs, electrical works, plumbing, painting and decoration.

This funding will allow Stoneyford Lodge Hall to better meet the needs of its growing membership and the wider community.

The hall's Treasurer, Phillip Wright, played a crucial role in securing this funding, and his dedication to the project is commendable.

Mr Clarke commented: “The growth in membership at Stoneyford Lodge highlights the importance of this facility to the community.

"We are committed to ensuring that the hall continues to thrive and will work to secure additional funding in the future.

“If other community groups need assistance with securing funding, I encourage them to contact my office.

"We are here to support all efforts to enhance and develop community resources.”