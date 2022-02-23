Funding request to mark centenary of Cookstown 100

This year marks the motorbike race’s centenary and speaking at a meeting of the development committee, Councillor Kyle Black asked if the council could provide additional financial support to allow the event to mark the occasion.

“I know Council does support the Cookstown 100 financially already,” he said. “However, with these further events that they would like to see take place this year I would just ask if it is possible for officers to go away and have a look to see if there is any further funding that could be tapped into or redirected to assist with the celebrations.”