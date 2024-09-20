Further delays highlight how 'impossibly difficult' it will be to implement the Irish Sea border - Allister

A green/red lane system for the movement of goods and "not for EU" labels were among key measures of the Windsor Framework - new arrangements for parcels entering NI which were du to be in place from the end of September 2024 - have been postponed until next year. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Another delay in the long-running UK and EU attempt to implement an Irish Sea border “only serves to underline how impossibly difficult it is” to manage a trading frontier within the UK, according to TUV MP Jim Allister.

HM Revenue and Customs says that imminent changes to sending parcels between Great Britain and Northern Ireland – originally due next month – will be delayed amid concerns about implementing the changes ahead of Christmas.

The government tax agency, which runs much of the checks conducted on the sea border, told traders “more time will therefore be required to ensure full readiness for the new arrangements”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Stormont’s sea border scrutiny committee won’t meet until October despite other major changes due at the end of this month – with committee Steve Aiken saying the body “remains in its slumbers”.

Jim Allister told the News Letter that “Attempts to resolve this were falling into the trap of generating enormous complexity which was itself hardening rather than removing the reality of the border as an obstacle to the flow of goods.

“The truth is that postponing things till March cannot circumnavigate this problem. It just puts it off. The stark reality is that you cannot cut an integrated economy into two without causing huge economic problems and huge civic problems, disenfranchising 1.9 million people in 300 areas of law.

“There is only one solution and that is to revisit Mutual Enforcement which provides a means of protecting the integrity of the EU single market and the UK single market without disenfranchising 1.9 million people or impeding economic flows between NI and ROI”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the changes to parcels will not now be implemented, other major changes to trading in Northern Ireland are expected to continue – but they won’t be discussed at the Stormont body charged with scrutinising new arrangements.

Steve Aiken, who sits on the Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee, said it “remains in its slumbers as the implications of the end of derogations and the move in GB not to adopt ‘not for EU’ labelling hit at the end of the month.

“While there have been no notifications from the cabinet office to consider, many will be wondering why the committee, that many think is NI guard dog on disruption, remains completely ‘incurious’ to what’s happening? We will have to wait until 3rd Oct before we sit again”.

The committee had been due to meet on 26th of September – but because there were no notifications of new legislation from the Cabinet Office, that meeting did not go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s despite huge looming issues for Northern Ireland, such as an EU carbon border which could impact massively on Northern Ireland.

​The message sent by HMRC to traders said: “There has been extensive work already in preparing for these arrangements to take effect. However, as our ongoing engagement with you has recognised, several events since then, including the General Election and the pre-election period, have impacted on the preparations of traders and the border industry.

“We recognise that more time will therefore be required to ensure full readiness for the new arrangements; and acknowledge the challenges posed for systems changes by the peak period over the Christmas period will constrain the ability to make detailed systems changes.

“As such, the new arrangements under the Windsor Framework for parcels and freight movements that were envisaged to come into effect from 30‌‌‌ ‌‌September 2024 will now not take effect on this date. While we will provide further information on the detailed timeline for the coming into effect of the new arrangements in due course, businesses should be fully prepared for them by 31‌‌‌ ‌‌March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the next few months, we will continue to work with you to ensure you are ready for when the arrangements take effect in 2025. It will be important that this work intensifies to ensure that implementation is smooth and that businesses are fully prepared”.

​The body is urging traders to visit the Gov.uk website for further advice and support on the matter.