GAA club at centre of Comber cross-community sports row offered alternative venue by Cricket Ireland

North Down Cricket Club says it reflects "the best of our community and our Ulster-British heritage". Photo: NDCC

​A Gaelic club at the centre of a row over the cancellation of a cross-community sports event planned for Comber has been offered an invitation to attend a different event, after objections were raised over the attendance of children from East Belfast GAA.

​North Down Cricket Club, based in the County Down town, had planned a summer sports camp involving ten different groups, including young Gaelic players – but decided to cancel the event.

The decision led to condemnation from across the political spectrum, with the former UUP leader Doug Beattie saying the children “should not be held accountable for failure of GAA to address issues of concern”.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the issue as “deeply worrying” while Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong said that children are losing out.

A statement was issued on Tuesday by the Goldsprings of Comber Orange Lodge, saying local residents “have expressed significant concerns regarding the proposed or perceived move of the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) into the local community”.

They said that while the promotion of sport and youth engagement is widely supported across all sectors of society, “many local residents have raised reservations about the GAA’s cultural and historical affiliations”.

The lodge statement continued: “Specifically, there is unease regarding aspects of the organisation that have, in the past, celebrated or commemorated individuals associated with paramilitary activity. For a shared and peaceful future, such actions are viewed by some as divisive and incompatible with a truly inclusive society.

“Residents have made it clear that until the GAA takes meaningful steps to ensure it is fully inclusive and sensitive to the history and identity of the Protestant, Unionist and Loyalist (PUL) community, its presence in Comber would be viewed with regret and opposition by many in the Comber area.

“This issue is not about opposition to sport, but about ensuring that all organisations operating in shared spaces demonstrate respect for all traditions and work proactively towards reconciliation and mutual understanding”.

North Down Cricket Club said in a statement that it reflects “the best of our community and our Ulster-British heritage — confident, welcoming, and grounded in respect”. They said: “openness is not a threat. Respect is not surrender. And our culture is not so fragile that it can’t be shared”.

On Wednesday, Brian MacNeice, Chair of Cricket Ireland, said his organisation and the Northern Cricket Union were “dismayed and disappointed at the events” – and that they plan to have a similar event in Stormont in July.

He said North Down has been “at the forefront of youth development” and that it “can only be to the detriment of the children concerned that this cancellation has occurred”.

“Cricket is a sport for all and both CI and NCU actively encourage diversity, inclusion and equality in our game. Working with other sports in the sharing of facilities and the creation of opportunities for young people is a key aspect of this strategy.

“We applaud North Down Cricket Club’s initiative in planning the sports camp. We are committed to following through on the initiative and Cricket Ireland and the Northern Cricket Union are making plans to run a similar sports camp at Stormont.

“We have therefore approached East Belfast GAA and offered an opportunity to participate in this alternative sports camp which will also include other sports clubs. We look forward to further engagement with the GAA, and other governing bodies, for the benefit of all”.

He said Cricket Ireland called on “all community leaders to show leadership and actively support this initiative”.