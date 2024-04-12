Gavin Robinson: DUP has a plan for Northern Ireland and is 'focused on real issues'

DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson is focused on childcare and the economy as the party emerges from one of the most challenging periods in its history. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

In his weekly email to party supporters, the East Belfast MP also says he is “amazed” by Sinn Fein and SDLP reaction to the government’s Legacy Act, given their silence on “Get Out of Jail Free letters and the early release of terrorists”.

There is no mention of the protocol – or the much trumpeted legislation on checks which came into effect yesterday.

Mr Robinson says he is “focused on real issues” and that the party has a plan for Northern Ireland.

Earlier this week the party’s North Antrim MP Ian Paisley – who previously said Stormont wouldn’t work with laws in place that “prevent our trade flows from working properly" – backed his leader and said he had brought back a “solid basis of truth” on the deal.

There has been no dissent over Gavin Robinson’s leadership, however there have been rumblings from the Paisleyite wing of the party who are keen to have one of their number in the deputy leader post.

In his email to members, Mr Robinson said: “Northern Ireland is moving forward. Things are far from perfect, but the dark days of the 80s are a different world in the minds of the young people who will vote for the first time in the next General Election.

“I am in the business of building on these foundations because I believe a prosperous Northern Ireland is not only good for the people who live and work here but will ultimately sustain Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom”.

He said the party “must also provide for our greatest asset – our talented people.

“That’s why I have been focused in recent years on securing a better deal for working parents on childcare. That means a school system that provides homework and breakfast clubs as well as a pre-school sector which can meet the needs of parents”.

The interim leader said that by enabling parents to hold down a job, “we help our economy grow and Northern Ireland become more prosperous” – vowing to push the government on the DUP’s policy asks which include “massively” increase the tax-free Childcare Scheme and making childcare costs tax deductible.

In reference to the Kingsmill massacre, he said “I will never allow a rewriting of history by those who supported terrorism.

“We must always stand firmly with innocent victims and defend their access to justice and ensure those who say there ‘was no alternative’ are firmly and robustly challenged.

“There was always an alternative to shooting innocent workmen”.

The DUP leader told members: “I am amazed when I see people in Sinn Fein, the SDLP and the Republic of Ireland criticise the Legacy Bill yet they were silent about Get Out of Jail Free letters and the early release of terrorists convicted of the most heinous of crimes.