Gavin Robinson hints at trouble within Sinn Fein over its performance in the Irish general election
Opponents and political pundits have cast doubt over Mary Lou McDonald’s leadership after the party failed to radically change the Irish political landscape, or alter the balance of power in Dublin.
The party saw a 5.5% drop in its share of the first-preference vote, compared to a fall of just 0.1% for Fine Gael and 0.3% for Fianna Fail.
The DUP Leader told the News Letter: “We will continue to work constructively with the Irish Government where it is in the best interests of everyone to do so.
“We will also continue to strongly challenge them on issues such as legacy where we see the Dublin Government not take the steps they so often demand of the United Kingdom.
“It is clear that Sinn Fein did not have a good election and are the only non-government party in the Republic to have seen their vote share fall, but it has also fallen by more than any of those who formed the previous government.
“Their desire to be in government within the Republic remains as elusive as their desire for a border poll.
“It seems the only change Sinn Fein will likely deliver after this election is change within their own ranks.
“Whatever the outcome, it should not disrupt from the work of the NI Executive.”
The DUP re-entered powersharing with Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland in February, after striking a deal with the previous Tory government in London on the Irish Sea border.
Since then, the two parties have sought to maintain a united front on key issues facing the Executive, such as the way that Northern Ireland is funded by the government in London.
In October, Sinn Fein was plunged into crisis by a series of scandals north and south of the border – but at no point did it have any real impact on the stability of the Northern Ireland executive.
However, a botched attempt to scrutinise Michelle O’Neill over the issues raised by the conviction of a former SF press officer for child sex offences brought scrutiny on how Stormont operates.
