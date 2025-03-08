Gavin Robinson: ​Membership of the United Kingdom offers Northern Ireland stability in 'an increasingly unstable world'

DUP leader and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

​Membership of the United Kingdom offers Northern Ireland stability in “an increasingly unstable world” – while the Republic’s neutrality “indicates a selfish willingness to rely on others to make sacrifices for the very values it claims to uphold”, Gavin Robinson has said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP leader’s comments come after a UK-Ireland summit this week, in which the two countries agreed to work together to achieve growth, domestic security, and the transition to net zero.

The Ulster Unionist Party has also highlighted global insecurity and the benefits of the Union in the wake of the meeting. Steve Aiken told the News Letter he welcomed that the two governments’ plans do not include “any disruptive or distracting calls for border polls or the like”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his weekly message to party members, Gavin Robinson said: “Conflicts in Europe, tensions across the globe, and economic uncertainties reinforce the advantages of being part of the United Kingdom. Compared to the Republic of Ireland, which has no substantial defence forces and clings to a policy of neutrality, our place in the UK ensures real security. The UK has a military that stands firm in defence of democracy, a voice on the global stage that carries weight as we have seen this week, and an economic foundation as the fifth largest economy in the world that provides stability.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken.

“The Republic’s neutrality indicates a selfish willingness to rely on others to make sacrifices for the very values it claims to uphold - offering words of support but leaving the responsibility of action to others. In contrast, the United Kingdom takes responsibility, acts decisively, and provides security for its people and those faced with despots and dictators across the globe. Ours is a Union of values worth defending”.

Steve Aiken said that Northern Ireland is in a strategic position given threats to Europe from Russia.

Addressing remarks from the First Minister in which she was critical of a defence contract awarded to the Belfast Thales factory to aid Ukraine’s defence, he said: “There is nothing ‘incredulous’ about defending ourselves, or indeed the defence industry”. He added that Michelle O’Neill should be “the first minister for all, not the duma’s deputy ambassador”.