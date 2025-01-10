Gavin Robinson says 'greater urgency' is needed from the government on implementing Safeguarding the Union promises

DUP leader Gavin Robinson. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye)

The DUP Leader has said the review into the Windsor Framework arrangements is an “opportunity to focus on the damage being done to Northern Ireland” – but warned the Government that it has been slow to respond to unionist concerns.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government announced this week that former Northern Ireland and Welsh secretary Lord Murphy will carry out the review of the operation of the UK and EU’s framework deal, following a vote by the Stormont Assembly to extend post-Brexit trading arrangements for the region for another four years.

Lord Murphy has said he has a “job of work” to do, adding his role is to listen to the concerns people have about the trading arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Gavin Robinson said the recent Assembly vote “was rigged and discarded the principle of cross-community consent that is essential to all political progress in Northern Ireland”.

The East Belfast MP added: “We note this appointment and the review. It must be an honest assessment rather than an exercise of papering over or explaining the problems.

“The Government has been slow to appoint the Independent Monitoring Panel and enable Intertrade UK to get to work. There must be more urgency.

“The Windsor Framework and the last Government’s Safeguarding the Union command paper did not secure all of our negotiating objectives, nor did these agreements remedy a number of the long-term problems born out of the NI Protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Building on progress secured to date, this party has a mandate to continue the fight to fully restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom. That includes removing the application of EU law in our country, which has created, and sustains, an internal Irish Sea border.

“There are weekly examples where costs are being driven up for manufacturers and additional paperwork is creating a chill factor for GB-based companies currently supplying the NI market.”

The Stormont debate and vote in December were required under the democratic consent mechanism in the Windsor Framework and were designed to give local elected representatives a say on the trade rules that now operate in the region.