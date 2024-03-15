General election: Alliance candidate selected for East Antrim
The Alliance Party has announced its candidate for the upcoming Westminster election.
Current East Antrim MLA Danny Donnelly was announced as the party’s candidate on Friday, March 15.
Posting on social media, Mr Donnelly said: “I’m delighted to have been selected as the Alliance Party candidate for East Antrim in the up-coming general election.
"My politics are positive and progressive and if elected I will work hard for everyone in the area.”
A date for the poll is still to be made public.