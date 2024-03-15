Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Current East Antrim MLA Danny Donnelly was announced as the party’s candidate on Friday, March 15.

Posting on social media, Mr Donnelly said: “I’m delighted to have been selected as the Alliance Party candidate for East Antrim in the up-coming general election.

"My politics are positive and progressive and if elected I will work hard for everyone in the area.”