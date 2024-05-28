General election: Brett to contest Belfast North
and live on Freeview channel 276
Announcing his candidacy for the poll on Thursday, July 4, Mr Brett said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected to contest the General election in North Belfast.
"Together we can continue to build back North Belfast. Together we can elect an MP who will deliver the full-time representation North Belfast deserves.
"Together we can ensure new leadership for North Belfast. In this election, your vote will matter.”
The former DUP group leader on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council was elected to Stormont in 2022 with 6,329 first preference votes.
The Westminster seat has been held by John Finucane (Sinn Fein) since the 2019 election, having previously been held by Lord Dodds (DUP) since 2001.
Mr Finucane topped the poll in December 2019 with 23,078 votes. Lord Dodds secured 21,135 votes five years ago.