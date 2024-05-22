Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said it has been clear for some the government was fast running out steam after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a summer general election.

Announcing the July 4 poll outside Downing Street earlier on Wednesday, May 22, Mr Sunak said now is the time for “Britain to choose its future”.

Reacting to the surprise announcement, Mr Robinson said: “It has been clear for some time that this Government is fast running out of steam. The general election will provide the people of Northern Ireland with a clear choice as to who they think is best placed to represent them and deliver the best outcomes for them.

"While political progress and new mechanisms were secured in negotiations with the Conservative Government to allow the Assembly and Executive to be re-established the next Government will have much more to do to ensure Northern Ireland benefits as an integral part of the United Kingdom rather than remaining subject to European laws in some areas of our daily lives.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Coca Cola factory in Lisburn to meet business leaders last year. Pic by 10 Downing Street

“We will use the forthcoming campaign to make the case that now more than ever is the time to strengthen the Unionist position – not divide and weaken it.”

Welcoming the ballot announcement, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it would give people the opportunity to remove the Conservatives from power.

He said: “ People will now have an opportunity to cast their verdict on not just the last five years of chaos, pain and turmoil but the last 14 years of government that has left communities across Northern Ireland far worse off.

“The mission of the next six weeks could not be clearer - it’s time to remove the Tory government from power and install a new administration that understands the value of investing in public services and communities that have been left behind.

"It’s time to reverse the toxic legacy bill, it’s time to restore faith in the power of government as a force for good. It is fundamentally time for change.”

The summer poll was welcomed too by TUV leader Jim Allister.

Mr Allister said: “Having run away from debating the issues, there will be no place for those who embraced the division of the United Kingdom by returning to Stormont as Protocol implementers to hide now that the issues go to the people.

“This election will be a battle between those who believe in the unity of the UK and those who believe Northern Ireland can be treated as part of the EU.

“TUV goes into this election confident in our message of equal citizenship in a United Kingdom, a basic Unionist position yet something which sets us apart from all others in this election.”

Referring to his party’s link up with Reform UK, Mr Allister added this offers the people of Northern Ireland the opportunity “to vote for a truly national political movement”.