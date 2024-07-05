Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It proved a painful night for the DUP as the general election results across Northern Ireland rolled in.

The Paisley dynasty spanning more than 50 years in North Antrim has ended with TUV leader Jim Allister’s victory over Ian Paisley.

The Alliance Party’s Sorcha Eastwood made history by topping the poll in the historically unionist Lagan Valley, lifting the seat previously occupied by Jeffrey Donaldson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann, meanwhile, took back South Antrim for the UUP, unseating the DUP’s Paul Girvan.

TUV leader Jim Allister clinched victory from the DUP in North Antrim. Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

There was better fortune for DUP party leader Gavin Robinson who saw off a robust attempt by Naomi Long and retained his seat, increasing his majority over the Alliance Party leader from 1,800 votes in 2019 to 2,700 votes this time around.

Here are the full results from Northern Ireland’s 18 constituences:

Belfast East

Séamas de Faoite (SDLP) - 619 votes

Alliance Party candidate Sorcha Eastwood becomes the first non-unionist to take the Lagan Valley seat. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Naomi Long (Alliance) - 17,218 votes

Ryan North (Independent) - 162 votes

Gavin Robinson (DUP) - 19,894 votes

John Ross (TUV) - 1,918 votes

DUP’s Sammy Wilson celebrates after he is elected for East Antrim. Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Brian Smyth (Green Party) - 1,077 votes

Ryan Warren (UUP) - 1,818 votes

Elected: Gavin Robinson

Belfast North

DUP candidate, Carla Lockhart, retained the Upper Bann seat with a vote of 21,642. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Philip Brett (DUP) – 12,062

David Clarke (TUV) – 2,877

Fiona Ferguson (People Before Profit) – 946

John Finucane (Sinn Féin) - 17,674 votes

Nuala McAllister (Alliance) - 4,274 votes

Mal O'Hara (Green Party) - 1,206 votes

Carl Whyte (SDLP) - 1,413 votes

Elected: John Finucane

Belfast South and Mid Down

Dan Boucher (TUV) - 2,218 votes

Áine Groogan (Green Party) - 1,577 votes

Claire Hanna (SDLP) - 21,345 votes

Michael Henderson (UUP) - 2,653 votes

Tracey Kelly (DUP) - 6,859 votes

Kate Nicholl (Alliance) - 8,839 votes

Elected: Claire Hanna

Belfast West

Gerry Carroll (People Before Profit) - 5,048 votes

Paul Doherty (SDLP) - 4,318 votes

Gerard Herdman (Aontú) - 904 votes

Ash Jones (Green Party) - 451 votes

Tony Mallon (Independent) - 161 votes

Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin) - 21,009 votes

Ann McClure (TUV) - 2,010 votes

Frank McCoubrey (DUP) - 4,304 votes

Eóin Millar (Alliance) - 1,077 votes

Ben Sharkey (UUP) - 461 votes

Elected: Paul Maskey

East Antrim

Mark Bailey (Green Party) - 568 votes

Danny Donnelly (Alliance) - 10,156 votes

Margaret Ann McKillop (SDLP) - 892 votes

Oliver McMullan (Sinn Féin) - 2,986 votes

John Stewart (UUP) - 9,476 votes

Matthew Warwick (TUV) - 4,135 votes

Sammy Wilson (DUP) - 11,462 votes

Elected: Sammy Wilson

East Londonderry

Gemma Brolly (Aontú) – 1,043

Gregory Campbell (DUP) – 11,506

Cara Hunter (SDLP) – 5,260

Allister Kyle (TUV) – 4,363

Jen McCahon (Green Party) – 445

Kathleen McGurk (Sinn Féin) – 11,327

Glen Miller (UUP) – 3,412

Claire Scull (Conservatives) – 187

Richard Stewart (Alliance) – 3,734

Elected: Gregory Campbell

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Diana Armstrong (UUP) - 20,273 votes

Paul Blake (SDLP) - 2,386 votes

Gerry Cullen (Cross-Community Labour Alternative) - 624 votes

Pat Cullen (Sinn Féin) - 24,844 votes

Carl Duffy (Aontú) - 529 votes

Eddie Roofe (Alliance) - 2,420 votes

Elected: Pat Cullen

Foyle

John Boyle (Aontú) - 662 votes

Sandra Duffy (Sinn Féin) - 11,481 votes

Colum Eastwood (SDLP) - 15,647 votes

Rachael Ferguson (Alliance) - 1,268 votes

Sean Harkin (People Before Profit) - 2,444

Anne McCloskey (Independent) - 1,519

Gary Middleton (DUP) - 3,915

Janice Montgomery (UUP) - 1,422 votes

Elected: Colum Eastwood

Lagan Valley

Jonathan Buckley (DUP) - 15,659 votes

Robbie Butler (UUP) - 11,157 votes

Patricia Denvir (Green Party) - 433 votes

Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance) - 18,618

Simon Lee (SDLP) - 1,028 votes

Lorna Smyth (TUV) - 2,186 votes

Elected: Sorcha Eastwood

Mid Ulster

Jay Basra (UUP) - 2,269 votes

Keith Buchanan (DUP) - 9,162 votes

Padraic Farrell (Alliance) - 2,001 votes

Alixandra Halliday (Aontú) - 1,047 votes

Denise Johnston (SDLP) - 3,722 votes

John Kelly (Independent) - 181 votes

Cathal Mallaghan (Sinn Féin) - 24,085 votes

Glenn Moore (TUV) - 2,978 votes

Elected: Cathal Mallaghan

Newry and Armagh

Pete Byrne (SDLP) - 6,806 votes

Dáire Hughes (Sinn Féin) - 22,299 votes

Sam Nicholson (UUP) - 3,175

Keith Ratcliffe (TUV) - 4,099 votes

Samantha Rayner (Conservatives) - 83 votes

Liam Reichenberg (Aontú) – 888

Gareth Wilson (DUP) – 5,900

Helena Young (Alliance) – 2,692

Elected: Dáire Hughes

North Antrim

Jim Allister (TUV) – 11,642

Helen Maher (SDLP) – 1,661

Phillip McGuigan (Sinn Féin) – 7,714

Ráichéal Mhic Niocaill (Aontú) – 451

Jackson Minford (UUP) – 3,901

Tristian Morrow (Independent) – 136

Sian Mulholland (Alliance) – 4,488

Ian Paisley (DUP) – 11,192

Elected: Jim Allister

North Down

Chris Carter (Independent) – 117 votes

Tim Collins (UUP) – 6,754 votes

Alex Easton (Independent) – 20,913 votes

Stephen Farry (Alliance) – 13,608 votes

Barry McKee (Green Party) – 1, 247 votes

Déirdre Vaughan (SDLP) – 657 votes

Elected: Alex Easton

South Antrim

John Blair (Alliance) - 4,574 votes

Paul Girvan (DUP) - 8,799 votes

Declan Kearney (Sinn Féin) - 8,034 votes

Mel Lucas (TUV) - 2,693

Roisin Lynch (SDLP) - 1,589 votes

Siobhan McErlean (Aontú) - 367 votes

Robin Swann (UUP) - 16,311 votes

Lesley Veronica (Green Party) - 541 votes

Elected: Robin Swann

South Down

Diane Forsythe (DUP) - 7,349 votes

Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin) - 19,698 votes

Rosemary McGlone (Aontú) - 797 votes

Colin McGrath (SDLP) - 10,418 votes

Andrew McMurray (Alliance) - 3,187 votes

Michael O'Loan (UUP) - 1,411 votes

Declan Walsh (Green Party) - 444 votes

Jim Wells (TUV) - 1,893 votes

Hannah Westropp (Conservatives) - 46 votes

Elected: Chris Hazzard

Strangford

Alexandra Braidner (Green Party) - 703 votes

Gareth Burns (Independent) - 157 votes

Garreth Falls (Independent) - 256 votes

Michelle Guy (Alliance) - 10,428 votes

Barry Hetherington (Conservatives) - 146 votes

Ron McDowell (TUV) - 3,143 votes

Will Poland (SDLP) - 1,783 votes

Noel Sands (Sinn Féin) - 2,793 votes

Jim Shannon (DUP) - 15,559 votes

Richard Smart (UUP) - 3,941 votes

Elected: Jim Shannon

Upper Bann

Kate Evans (UUP) - 3,662 votes

Carla Lockhart (DUP) - 21,642 votes

Catherine Nelson (Sinn Féin) - 14,236 votes

Malachy Quinn (SDLP) - 1,496 votes

Eóin Tennyson (Alliance) - 6,322 votes

Elected: Carla Lockhart

West Tyrone

Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin) - 22,711 votes

Matthew Bell (UUP) - 2683 votes

Tom Buchannan (DUP) - 6,794 votes

Stephen Donnelly (Alliance) - 2,287 votes

Leza Houston (Aontú) - 778 votes

Stephen Lynch (Conservatives) - 91 votes

Daniel McCrossan (SDLP) - 5,821 votes

Stevan Patterson (TUV) - 2,530