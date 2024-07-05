General election 2024: who has been elected in Northern Ireland?
The Paisley dynasty spanning more than 50 years in North Antrim has ended with TUV leader Jim Allister’s victory over Ian Paisley.
The Alliance Party’s Sorcha Eastwood made history by topping the poll in the historically unionist Lagan Valley, lifting the seat previously occupied by Jeffrey Donaldson.
Former Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann, meanwhile, took back South Antrim for the UUP, unseating the DUP’s Paul Girvan.
There was better fortune for DUP party leader Gavin Robinson who saw off a robust attempt by Naomi Long and retained his seat, increasing his majority over the Alliance Party leader from 1,800 votes in 2019 to 2,700 votes this time around.
Here are the full results from Northern Ireland’s 18 constituences:
Belfast East
Séamas de Faoite (SDLP) - 619 votes
Naomi Long (Alliance) - 17,218 votes
Ryan North (Independent) - 162 votes
Gavin Robinson (DUP) - 19,894 votes
John Ross (TUV) - 1,918 votes
Brian Smyth (Green Party) - 1,077 votes
Ryan Warren (UUP) - 1,818 votes
Elected: Gavin Robinson
Belfast North
Philip Brett (DUP) – 12,062
David Clarke (TUV) – 2,877
Fiona Ferguson (People Before Profit) – 946
John Finucane (Sinn Féin) - 17,674 votes
Nuala McAllister (Alliance) - 4,274 votes
Mal O'Hara (Green Party) - 1,206 votes
Carl Whyte (SDLP) - 1,413 votes
Elected: John Finucane
Belfast South and Mid Down
Dan Boucher (TUV) - 2,218 votes
Áine Groogan (Green Party) - 1,577 votes
Claire Hanna (SDLP) - 21,345 votes
Michael Henderson (UUP) - 2,653 votes
Tracey Kelly (DUP) - 6,859 votes
Kate Nicholl (Alliance) - 8,839 votes
Elected: Claire Hanna
Belfast West
Gerry Carroll (People Before Profit) - 5,048 votes
Paul Doherty (SDLP) - 4,318 votes
Gerard Herdman (Aontú) - 904 votes
Ash Jones (Green Party) - 451 votes
Tony Mallon (Independent) - 161 votes
Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin) - 21,009 votes
Ann McClure (TUV) - 2,010 votes
Frank McCoubrey (DUP) - 4,304 votes
Eóin Millar (Alliance) - 1,077 votes
Ben Sharkey (UUP) - 461 votes
Elected: Paul Maskey
East Antrim
Mark Bailey (Green Party) - 568 votes
Danny Donnelly (Alliance) - 10,156 votes
Margaret Ann McKillop (SDLP) - 892 votes
Oliver McMullan (Sinn Féin) - 2,986 votes
John Stewart (UUP) - 9,476 votes
Matthew Warwick (TUV) - 4,135 votes
Sammy Wilson (DUP) - 11,462 votes
Elected: Sammy Wilson
East Londonderry
Gemma Brolly (Aontú) – 1,043
Gregory Campbell (DUP) – 11,506
Cara Hunter (SDLP) – 5,260
Allister Kyle (TUV) – 4,363
Jen McCahon (Green Party) – 445
Kathleen McGurk (Sinn Féin) – 11,327
Glen Miller (UUP) – 3,412
Claire Scull (Conservatives) – 187
Richard Stewart (Alliance) – 3,734
Elected: Gregory Campbell
Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Diana Armstrong (UUP) - 20,273 votes
Paul Blake (SDLP) - 2,386 votes
Gerry Cullen (Cross-Community Labour Alternative) - 624 votes
Pat Cullen (Sinn Féin) - 24,844 votes
Carl Duffy (Aontú) - 529 votes
Eddie Roofe (Alliance) - 2,420 votes
Elected: Pat Cullen
Foyle
John Boyle (Aontú) - 662 votes
Sandra Duffy (Sinn Féin) - 11,481 votes
Colum Eastwood (SDLP) - 15,647 votes
Rachael Ferguson (Alliance) - 1,268 votes
Sean Harkin (People Before Profit) - 2,444
Anne McCloskey (Independent) - 1,519
Gary Middleton (DUP) - 3,915
Janice Montgomery (UUP) - 1,422 votes
Elected: Colum Eastwood
Lagan Valley
Jonathan Buckley (DUP) - 15,659 votes
Robbie Butler (UUP) - 11,157 votes
Patricia Denvir (Green Party) - 433 votes
Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance) - 18,618
Simon Lee (SDLP) - 1,028 votes
Lorna Smyth (TUV) - 2,186 votes
Elected: Sorcha Eastwood
Mid Ulster
Jay Basra (UUP) - 2,269 votes
Keith Buchanan (DUP) - 9,162 votes
Padraic Farrell (Alliance) - 2,001 votes
Alixandra Halliday (Aontú) - 1,047 votes
Denise Johnston (SDLP) - 3,722 votes
John Kelly (Independent) - 181 votes
Cathal Mallaghan (Sinn Féin) - 24,085 votes
Glenn Moore (TUV) - 2,978 votes
Elected: Cathal Mallaghan
Newry and Armagh
Pete Byrne (SDLP) - 6,806 votes
Dáire Hughes (Sinn Féin) - 22,299 votes
Sam Nicholson (UUP) - 3,175
Keith Ratcliffe (TUV) - 4,099 votes
Samantha Rayner (Conservatives) - 83 votes
Liam Reichenberg (Aontú) – 888
Gareth Wilson (DUP) – 5,900
Helena Young (Alliance) – 2,692
Elected: Dáire Hughes
North Antrim
Jim Allister (TUV) – 11,642
Helen Maher (SDLP) – 1,661
Phillip McGuigan (Sinn Féin) – 7,714
Ráichéal Mhic Niocaill (Aontú) – 451
Jackson Minford (UUP) – 3,901
Tristian Morrow (Independent) – 136
Sian Mulholland (Alliance) – 4,488
Ian Paisley (DUP) – 11,192
Elected: Jim Allister
North Down
Chris Carter (Independent) – 117 votes
Tim Collins (UUP) – 6,754 votes
Alex Easton (Independent) – 20,913 votes
Stephen Farry (Alliance) – 13,608 votes
Barry McKee (Green Party) – 1, 247 votes
Déirdre Vaughan (SDLP) – 657 votes
Elected: Alex Easton
South Antrim
John Blair (Alliance) - 4,574 votes
Paul Girvan (DUP) - 8,799 votes
Declan Kearney (Sinn Féin) - 8,034 votes
Mel Lucas (TUV) - 2,693
Roisin Lynch (SDLP) - 1,589 votes
Siobhan McErlean (Aontú) - 367 votes
Robin Swann (UUP) - 16,311 votes
Lesley Veronica (Green Party) - 541 votes
Elected: Robin Swann
South Down
Diane Forsythe (DUP) - 7,349 votes
Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin) - 19,698 votes
Rosemary McGlone (Aontú) - 797 votes
Colin McGrath (SDLP) - 10,418 votes
Andrew McMurray (Alliance) - 3,187 votes
Michael O'Loan (UUP) - 1,411 votes
Declan Walsh (Green Party) - 444 votes
Jim Wells (TUV) - 1,893 votes
Hannah Westropp (Conservatives) - 46 votes
Elected: Chris Hazzard
Strangford
Alexandra Braidner (Green Party) - 703 votes
Gareth Burns (Independent) - 157 votes
Garreth Falls (Independent) - 256 votes
Michelle Guy (Alliance) - 10,428 votes
Barry Hetherington (Conservatives) - 146 votes
Ron McDowell (TUV) - 3,143 votes
Will Poland (SDLP) - 1,783 votes
Noel Sands (Sinn Féin) - 2,793 votes
Jim Shannon (DUP) - 15,559 votes
Richard Smart (UUP) - 3,941 votes
Elected: Jim Shannon
Upper Bann
Kate Evans (UUP) - 3,662 votes
Carla Lockhart (DUP) - 21,642 votes
Catherine Nelson (Sinn Féin) - 14,236 votes
Malachy Quinn (SDLP) - 1,496 votes
Eóin Tennyson (Alliance) - 6,322 votes
Elected: Carla Lockhart
West Tyrone
Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin) - 22,711 votes
Matthew Bell (UUP) - 2683 votes
Tom Buchannan (DUP) - 6,794 votes
Stephen Donnelly (Alliance) - 2,287 votes
Leza Houston (Aontú) - 778 votes
Stephen Lynch (Conservatives) - 91 votes
Daniel McCrossan (SDLP) - 5,821 votes
Stevan Patterson (TUV) - 2,530
Elected: Órfhlaith Begley
