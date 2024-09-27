Gildernew calls on NI Water to remove 'unsightly telecommunications mast' from Hill of The O'Neill
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mr Gildernew said: “The Hill of The O'Neill is a site of immense historical significance, dating back to the 10th century as the original seat of the O'Neill dynasty. It offers breathtaking panoramic views across seven of Ulster’s nine counties.
“Significant efforts have been made by Mid Ulster Council and the local community to enhance this area and boost its economic potential, but these efforts are being overshadowed by the presence of this towering steel telecommunications mast.
“NI Water must honour their commitment to remove this eyesore and work with Mid Ulster Council and local businesses to ensure the economic and social progress of the area is not hindered."