Government's rejection of Stormont Brake 'should break' the Assembly - Jim Allister

TUV leader Jim Allister MP.

​The government’s rejection of the attempt by unionist parties to pull the Stormont brake mechanism means the DUP “enthroned Sinn Fein as First Minister” on “false pretences”, Jim Allister says.

​The TUV leader says the outcome “should break Stormont” and “propping up unabated EU colonial rule should not be an option for any unionist”.

Last year, the former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claimed that the Stormont Brake meant “EU law no longer automatically applies in Northern Ireland” – and the party had “cut the pipeline” of new EU laws.

Reacting to Hilary Benn’s decision, North Antrim MP Mr Allister said: “The decision of the Secretary of State to uphold EU colonial rule in Northern Ireland, by rejecting the united unionist demand to pull the Stormont Brake, is not just a calculated slap in the face of all democrats but creates a moment of truth for the DUP.

“The DUP, in packaging their ignominious climbdown to return to the Stormont Executive, claimed that through the Stormont Brake they had cut the pipe through which EU law flowed into effect in Northern Ireland.

“This, along with the lie that they had removed the Irish Sea border, was a key plank in their con of their own supporters.

“Now that the Stormont Brake has so demonstrably failed, the big challenge from today is to the DUP.

“Having enthroned Sinn Fein as First Minister on these false pretences, how can the DUP continue in the Executive now that the Stormont Brake has been shown to be useless.

“To carry on propping up unabated EU colonial rule should not be an option for any unionist.

“The Secretary of State has thrown down the gauntlet to the DUP. They need to pick it up and demonstrate, while they still can, that unionism will not be humiliated in this way. It’s time to call time on the Executive and the DUP’s implementation of EU rule.”

The DUP has repeated its position – agreed ahead of the last general election – that it remains fully committed to restoring Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, “including removing the application of EU law in our country and the internal Irish Sea Border it creates”.