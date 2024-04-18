GPs need urgent support says Nelson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking after a report from the Royal College of GPs, the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor said: “Our GPs deliver key services and treatment in communities across Upper Bann and they deserve to have our full support.

“The health minister must bring forward a plan to tackle the issues facing GPs, including how he plans to transform general practice and prioritise recruiting and retaining staff.

