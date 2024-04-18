GPs need urgent support says Nelson
Sinn Féin Council Group Leader Catherine Nelson has called on the health minister to deliver a plan to support struggling GPs.
Speaking after a report from the Royal College of GPs, the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor said: “Our GPs deliver key services and treatment in communities across Upper Bann and they deserve to have our full support.
“The health minister must bring forward a plan to tackle the issues facing GPs, including how he plans to transform general practice and prioritise recruiting and retaining staff.
“We must do all that we can to support GP services and to ensure they can continue to deliver vital services to those who need it.”