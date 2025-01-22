TUV leader Jim Allister. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The idea that the Irish Sea border can be dealt with by aligning Great Britain with EU rules would “involve exchanging the reality of union with a pretend, fake union”, Jim Allister says.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The TUV leader was addressing the government’s suggestion that it may consider aligning Great Britain with the rules imposed by the EU in Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework.

On Monday, the NI Secretary of State rejected a bid to halt new Brussels regulations on the labelling of certain chemical products – and sought to assuage unionist concerns by raising the prospect of the government mirroring EU rules to avoid further trade friction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea was welcomed by the DUP, but Mr Allister says that it is not a solution to the problem of the UK being divided into two regulatory zones – and warned that unionism is not about “seeking to generate the illusion of a union by bringing the rest of the country’s laws into alignment with it”.

Writing for the Conservative Post website the North Antrim MP said people in the UK “must come together to get our country back”.

“The only way in which this objective can be secured is if the whole United Kingdom leaves the EU, so the EU cannot use Northern Ireland as a political pawn to draw Great Britain back into alignment with it”, he added.

The North Antrim MP said the only way in which the whole United Kingdom can leave the EU is with the adoption of the mutual enforcement system for managing the Irish border, “which was first proposed from within the EU”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his Mutual Enforcement Bill, currently before Parliament, “sets out the way of securing this, opening the door to Brexit and a free trade deal with the United States, which will not be possible while part of the UK remains in the EU, let alone when that part of the UK is used by the EU to draw the whole UK back into alignment with the it”.

While all the unionist parties support the principle that a mutual enforcement solution should ultimately replace the Windsor Framework, many in the DUP and UUP believe that alignment is a practical and pragmatic approach to easing the impact of the sea border for now.