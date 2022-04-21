Greenlight for Cookstown cheese plant extension

Lodged by Henry Marshall Brown Architectural Partnership on behalf of Dale Farm Ltd, the application sought approval to extend the existing cheese plant and make alterations to the roof profile of an existing building at the dairy giant’s site on the Moneymore Road.

A report presented to members of the committee at its recent meeting, noted two objections had been received in relation to the proposal from one objector but stated officers were of the opinion the proposal complies with relevant planning policy.

The two objections have been received from the owner of No 14 Lismoney Road and concerns have been raised about noise, light and odour from the factory.

MId Ulster Council offices in Magherafelt.

However, the report notes all concerns raised have been considered and in light of responses from both environmental health and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency it is not considered “the proposed extension will detrimentally impact residential amenity” enough to warrant refusal.

Detailing the proposed area of development, the report notes the creamery has operated at this location for over 50 years and it is the largest milk processing site in Northern Ireland.

The development area is “located partly within and outwith the current Dale Farm complex” and the report states the red line of the site “comprises a portion of the existing factory with a hard-standing area to the rear which is partially used for the turning and parking of HGVs”.