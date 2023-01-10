Gun which sparked Cookstown security alert was 'a legally held weapon'

A gun recovered following an eight-hour security alert at Cookstown was a legally held weapon, according to Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan.

The DUP policitian said he had been in contact with the PSNI District Commander on several occasions to discuss the matter.

Police closed a section of the Drum Road to motorists between Cookstown and Creggan following the discovery of what was described as "a suspected firearm" on November 28 last year.

A number of residents were evacuated from the their homes during the alert which lasted from around 10am to 6pm.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan.

Mr Buchanan said in a statement today: "The District Commander confirmed that a legally held weapon was recovered, and there was nothing sinister of any kind.

"It is important to be in possession of all the facts prior to making statements and causing unnecessary fear in the community".