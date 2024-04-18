Health minister must work to abolish hospital parking charges as soon as possible says O'Dowd
Speaking after legislation was moved in the Assembly on Tuesday delaying the abolition of hospital parking charges, the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon spokesperson said: “It’s deeply disappointing news for patients and health workers that abolishing hospital car parking charges will be delayed for up to two years.
“Abolishing hospital parking charges is about removing financial barriers to patients when accessing health services and receiving treatment, for health workers going to work and families visiting loved ones.
“The health minister and his department must now work quickly to put the necessary infrastructure in place to abolish these unfair charges.”