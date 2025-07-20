Hilary Benn's 'delight' at meeting Northern Ireland footballing hero Pat Jennings

Northern Ireland footballing legend Pat Jennings is presented with the Creative Arts Award by NI Secretary Hilary Benn, during the Fiddlers Green Festival in Rostrevor.

​Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn has spoken of his delight at finally meeting his footballing hero Pat Jennings, as he presented the former Northern Ireland international with an award recognising his work for football and reconciliation.

​

Tottenham Hotspur legend Jennings was presented with the Creative Arts Award by the Labour minister at the Fiddler’s Green Festival in Rostrevor.

Mr Benn, an avid Tottenham Hotspur supporter, hailed Jennings as a “wonderful role model”, and said it was an “honour” to present the award.

It was in recognition of the former footballer's sporting achievements and his ongoing work promoting reconciliation between communities in Northern Ireland.

Hilary Benn told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Friday that he has a signed photograph of Pat Jennings that a vicar in his constituency in Leeds had given him.

“He signed ‘to Hilary, Pat Jennings’. And I've got that I went to look at [Pat Jennings’s] statute, I think it's wonderful.

“But I was sitting in the House of Commons about 15 years ago, and I looked to the left, and there's a six seats called under the gallery, opposite from the speaker's chair.

“I went ‘that's Pat Jennings!’. And I had to stay in the chamber because of whatever the business was, and as soon as it was over, I rushed out, but he'd gone. So I missed my moment. Pat Jennings and Jimmy Greaves are my two footballing heroes. No question at all”, he said.

When the pair met at the event in Rostrevor last week, the Secretary of State said “Mr Jennings, it is such an honour for me to meet you, I can’t tell you”.

The Spurs legend remarked that he had seen Mr Benn at the statue of him in Newry.

Recounting the tale of how he had missed an opportunity to meet Pat Jennings at Westminster, Mr Benn told the Northern Ireland international legend that when he was invited to come and present the award he “jumped at the chance”.

Speaking to the BBC about his award, Pat Jennings said: “I've been ambassador here for the Irish FA and McDonald's on the grassroots football program for 20 years.

“And that means traveling all over the country, presenting the regional awards, to the people that do fantastic work in grassroots football. And it brings me right back to where football started for me”.

The former Northern Ireland goalkeeper has in the past put his footballing success down to his his early years playing Gaelic football. He has spoken of how his role as a GAA midfielder helped develop his ball-handling skills as a goalkeeper and also toughened him up.

The Secretary of State was asked about the recent cancellation of a children’s sports event in Comber, after opposition in the area to the involvement of the GAA.

“I would just say this – sport has this extraordinary capacity to bring people together, to give joy and to unite people. It can't be something that divides us, so I was very sorry to read what I saw in the newspapers”, he said.

GAA tournaments and grounds named after IRA terrorists has caused controversy within the unionist community for years.