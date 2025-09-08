Hundreds turn out in support of Global Day of Action for Gaza in Maghera town centre

A large demonstration took place in Maghera on Saturday as part of a co-ordinated Global Day of Action for Gaza.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of people attended the event in the town in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin said: “We oppose genocide, we oppose the systematic elimination of an entire nation, and we call for an immediate Israeli ceasefire and the delivery of aid without delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every day the death toll rises. Every life brutally extinguished by a regime that has been endorsed by the Global powers and elites. We are talking about 2 million people trapped in a strip of land the size of County Louth, already a glorified concentration camp prior to this latest phase of Israeli aggression.

Emma Sheerin MLA addresses the crowd in Maghera. Credit: Supplied

Delivering a very powerful and emotive speech the local MLA added: “What we have seen in the past 23 months has been mischaracterized as a war. It is not a war. It is a one-sided attack by an apartheid state. The escalation of a decades old scheme by Israel to eradicate the Palestinian people.

“This genocide has been sponsored by multinational corporations, power and greed. The corruption of wealth has opened the doors of influence for a lobby whose agenda is to destroy Gaza, and eventually Palestine completely.

“We know the legacy of forced starvation, ethnic cleansing and occupation in Ireland. Our ancestors survived the same strategies that the Israeli state now uses on innocent Palestinians, a defenseless people trapped in prison without trial, but the memory is engrained into our DNA."