Immediate action needed to address gaps in community SEN services - Dillon

By Stanley Campbell
Published 20th Feb 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 12:21 BST

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called for health and justice officials to work together to ensure the needs of young people with complex needs are met.

This follows the recent case of a teenage girl with complex needs being remanded in custody, despite being eligible for bail and never having been convicted of a crime, due to a lack of support services including respite and suitable residential provision for children and adults with learning difficulties.

The Mid Ulster MLA said: “Every young person and adult with complex needs deserves appropriate and compassionate care, with a health-focused approach.

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon. Credit: SuppliedMid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon. Credit: Supplied
Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon. Credit: Supplied

“I am extremely concerned that this vulnerable teenager and others like her have been unable to leave prison due to a lack of suitable accommodation and support from Health in the community.

"Health and justice officials must work together to end the cycle of children and adults with complex needs ending up in our justice system when it is clear that they need a health approach.

