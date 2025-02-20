Immediate action needed to address gaps in community SEN services - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called for health and justice officials to work together to ensure the needs of young people with complex needs are met.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows the recent case of a teenage girl with complex needs being remanded in custody, despite being eligible for bail and never having been convicted of a crime, due to a lack of support services including respite and suitable residential provision for children and adults with learning difficulties.

The Mid Ulster MLA said: “Every young person and adult with complex needs deserves appropriate and compassionate care, with a health-focused approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon. Credit: Supplied

“I am extremely concerned that this vulnerable teenager and others like her have been unable to leave prison due to a lack of suitable accommodation and support from Health in the community.

"Health and justice officials must work together to end the cycle of children and adults with complex needs ending up in our justice system when it is clear that they need a health approach.