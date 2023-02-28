IN PICTURES: The Prime Minister meets with business leaders at the Coca Cola factory in Lisburn

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid a visit to the Coca Cola factory at Knockmore Hill in Lisburn on Tuesday February 28.
Mr Sunak met with representatives of the business community and spoke with staff about the proposed Windsor Framework, which is aimed at addressing concerns surrounding the NI Protocol.
Mr Sunak said: “If we get this right, if we get this framework implemented, if we get the Executive back up and running here, Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world, European continent – in having privileged access, not just to the UK home market, which is enormous, but also the European Union single market."
1. Prime Minister visits Coca Cola factory in Lisburn
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Coca Cola factory in Lisburn to meet business leaders to discuss the Windsor Framework, which aims to address concerns about the NI Protocol. Pic by 10 Downing Street
Photo: Simon Walker / No10 Downing Stre
2. Prime Minister visits Coca Cola factory in Lisburn
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Coca Cola factory in Lisburn to meet business leaders to discuss the Windsor Framework, which aims to address concerns about the NI Protocol. Pic by 10 Downing Street
Photo: Simon Walker / No10 Downing Stre
3. Prime Minister visits Coca Cola factory in Lisburn
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Coca Cola factory in Lisburn to meet business leaders to discuss the Windsor Framework, which aims to address concerns about the NI Protocol. Pic by 10 Downing Street
Photo: Simon Walker / No10 Downing Stre
4. Prime Minister visits Coca Cola factory in Lisburn
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Coca Cola factory in Lisburn to meet business leaders to discuss the Windsor Framework, which aims to address concerns about the NI Protocol. Pic by 10 Downing Street
Photo: Simon Walker / No10 Downing Stre