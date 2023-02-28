IN PICTURES: The Prime Minister meets with business leaders at the Coca Cola factory in Lisburn

Mr Sunak met with representatives of the business community and spoke with staff about the proposed Windsor Framework, which is aimed at addressing concerns surrounding the NI Protocol .

Mr Sunak said: “If we get this right, if we get this framework implemented, if we get the Executive back up and running here, Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world, European continent – in having privileged access, not just to the UK home market, which is enormous, but also the European Union single market."