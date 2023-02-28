Register
IN PICTURES: The Prime Minister meets with business leaders at the Coca Cola factory in Lisburn

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid a visit to the Coca Cola factory at Knockmore Hill in Lisburn on Tuesday February 28.

By Julie-Ann Spence
2 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 3:32pm

Mr Sunak met with representatives of the business community and spoke with staff about the proposed Windsor Framework, which is aimed at addressing concerns surrounding the NI Protocol.

Mr Sunak said: “If we get this right, if we get this framework implemented, if we get the Executive back up and running here, Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world, European continent – in having privileged access, not just to the UK home market, which is enormous, but also the European Union single market."

