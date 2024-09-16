Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has said the British Government’s refusal to hold a public inquiry into the murder of GAA official Sean Brown is an “insult to his family.”

Mr McGlone said: “The request for an inquiry was made in writing to the British Government by Coroner Mr Justice Patrick Kinney earlier this year.

“That request had the backing of PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher.

“It followed the revelation that more than 25 people, including British state agents, were linked by intelligence to the murder.

Sean Brown murderd GAA official. Credit: Pacemaker

“The family have said that this decision will be challenged in the courts.

“They have the SDLP’s full support in that challenge.

“The family have been waiting for 27 years for the truth about Sean Brown’s murder to emerge.

“They should not have to wait any longer for the necessary public inquiry to be held.”

Mr Brown (61) was abducted by loyalists in Bellaghy, and shot near Randalstown, in 1997.