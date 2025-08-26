The inaugural meeting of Intertrade UK panel in February, made up of a range of respected business figures and chaired by Baroness Foster.

​Intertrade UK is more “lapdog than watchdog” on the Irish Sea border – with no legal authority, no independence, and no power to act in its own right, Jim Allister has said.

​He was reacting to the release of the terms of reference for the body – billed as an independent scrutiny panel in the DUP-Tory Safeguarding the Union deal.

It was to have a role in scrutinising government commitments on the amount of trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland which didn’t end up in the EU’s red lane.

The experienced panel of business experts – chaired by former first minster Baroness Foster – won’t have its own employees and will be under the control of the Northern Ireland Office (NIO).

TUV MP Jim Allister.

TUV leader Mr Allister told the News Letter that 12 months on from a pledge by DUP leader Gavin Robinson that the setting up of the body was an important step towards boosting internal trade – reality “falls far short of those expectations”.

The North Antrim MP said its status as a non-statutory advisory body “confirms that it has no legal authority, no independence, and no power to act in its own right”.

Mr Allister said: “In practice, it can only make suggestions to another body, with implementation entirely at the discretion of the Government.

“Even the support structure highlights its lack of independence: ‘Intertrade UK is supported by a Secretariat and UK Government analysts and policy specialists.’

“It is a Government-controlled body, not a champion for Northern Ireland within the UK internal market. Importantly, the Government which controls it is committed to the Protocol. Nothing produced by Intertrade UK can be made public without the prior agreement of the Secretary of State, with the NIO even holding a veto over anything issued to the press by the body.

“A year ago, Unionists were led to expect progress and meaningful action. What has been delivered is an advisory panel that cannot challenge, cannot enforce, and cannot deliver the change promised.

“Intertrade UK’s hands are tied behind its back. It is subject to whatever the Government wants.

“Far from being a watchdog against the erosion of the Union by the Protocol, Intertrade UK is a lapdog of the Northern Ireland Office.”