IRA slogans shouted during VJ Day Remembrance service in Cookstown condemned as 'disgraceful'

By Stanley Campbell
Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:49 BST
Unionist politicians have condemned an incident at the VJ Day Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in Cookstown on Friday night when a IRA slogans were shouted.

Local Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Councillor Trevor Wilson said it was "nothing short of disgraceful".

He said: "This was a moment to honour the fallen, not to spew hate. Such behaviour is beneath contempt and should be condemned by everyone.

"It should be remembered that both sides of the community fought and died for the freedom we enjoy today. These individuals clearly have no understanding of respect, nor of history.

"I would urge these individuals in question to reflect on what they have done, and to consider the hurt and offence caused.”

DUP Councillor Eva Cahoon posted: “Shouting hate while a crowd respectfully remember VJ Day at the Cenotaph in Cookstown is morally repugnant.

“To those involved in this hate - I suggest you go and read a history book. I know that the PSNI are following up on this incident, and I am appealing to anyone who has any information to contact the PSNI.

“Well done to all who held events today to remember and honour the sacrifice of that great generation.”

UUP Representative Jay Basra added: “This incident shows how dangerously normalised the chanting of ‘Up the RA’ has become through parts of our media and music. Let us not forget, during the Second World War, the IRA actively sought to assist the Axis powers against the United Kingdom. To shout such a slogan is ignorance of the highest order.”

