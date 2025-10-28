Irish Presidential election: Spoiled votes show Republic is not 'model of modern democracy' nationalists claim - MLA

Ireland's President-elect Catherine Connolly after being named as the successor to Michael D Higgins. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

​The number of spoiled ballots in the Republic of Ireland’s presidential election contradicts nationalism’s portrayal of the country as a “model of modern democracy”, a unionist MLA has said.

​An unprecedented number of voters deliberately spoiled their votes during Friday’s contest to elect a new Irish head of state – prompting concern from politicians in Dublin.

Ireland's deputy prime minister Simon Harris said people had gone to quite a lot of effort to spoil their ballot, and said that the Irish government needed to do “some soul searching” after just 46% of eligible voters turned out.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston says the sheer number of spoiled ballots “speaks volumes” about the state of the Republic’s democracy.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The North Antrim MLA told the News Letter: “While Northern nationalism likes to portray the Republic as a model of modern democracy, the figures tell a very different story. Hundreds of thousands of voters went into polling stations and deliberately spoiled their ballots — a silent protest against a political class that is increasingly out of touch and a system that is broken.

“It is clear that many in the Republic are no longer prepared to give legitimacy to a system which results in them having a president they did not want and could not meaningfully choose.

“And while nationalists preach equality and tolerance, the sectarian abuse directed at the defeated candidate – specifically because of her Protestant background – exposes the true nature of the so-called 21st-century Republic.

“With a hard-left president who treats traditional Western allies with suspicion at best, what we are seeing is not a confident, forward-looking Republic, but one where growing numbers of people have lost faith in its politics.”

The winning left-wing candidate Catherine Connolly secured 914,143 first preference votes – with FG rival Heather Humphries on 424,987. Jim Gavin – the FF candidate who had withdrawn from the race – still managed to poll 103,568. However, 213,738 votes were deemed invalid – the majority of spoiled in protest. Issues cited included immigration and a lack of choice in the final poll, with candidates such as conservative Maria Steen unable to make the ballot.