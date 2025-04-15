Irish Sea border: Alliance call on PM Starmer to drop 'red lines' on EU single market and customs union

Internal UK trade has been disrupted by the Irish Sea border created by the post-Brexit Windsor Framework.

The Prime Minister needs to drop “self-defeating red lines” when it comes to United Kingdom’s future trading relationship with the European Union, the Alliance Party has said.

The party’s deputy leader Eoin Tennyson has criticised the government’s refusal to enter discussions on re-entering the Single Market and Customs Union.

The Upper Bann MLA’s comments come after media reports that the UK Government is willing to enter a form of regulatory alignment with the EU on foods and agricultural products, ahead of the first joint UK-EU summit next month.

Any such deal would ease the internal UK trade friction caused by the Irish Sea border – where much of the checks are Sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) related.

However, the Windsor Framework covers much more than SPS. Legislation introduced by the EU last year – the General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) – has resulted in many online retailers no longer providing to Northern Ireland.

The Alliance Party has argued that the whole UK re-joining the single market and customs union would resolve the Irish Sea border issue.

Mr Tennyson has written to the Prime Minister to calling on him to conclude a deal with the EU as quickly as possible.

“Alliance was the first party to call for a comprehensive food and agricultural agreement between the UK and EU, and we continue to advocate the closest possible relationship, in order to eliminate unnecessary red tape, boost trade and strengthen our economy,” said Mr Tennyson.

“It is vital the Government moves to secure a comprehensive agreement without delay. They have previously set out a series of red lines regarding the relationship with the EU. Keir Starmer must realise these are self-defeating and achieve nothing other than limiting opportunities for growth. They must be dropped.

“It makes no sense to continue this opposition when it is only through closer alignment and cooperation between the UK and the EU the disastrous impact of Brexit will be mitigated. With an unpredictable and unreliable occupant in the White House, it is more important than ever we strengthen and bolster our relationship with our European partners.”