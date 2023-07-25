Register
Irish tricolours ‘marking out territory’ at entrance to Tyrone housing development, says Elliott

Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott has hit out at the placement of two Irish tricolours at either side of the entrance to the new housing development on Killymeal Road, Dungannon.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone representative said: “This new housing development is on the site of the former UDR base, Kilymeal House in the town, a significant number of soldiers based at this location were murdered by IRA terrorists. Now it appears that the erection of these flags is saying to potential residents in the area that only Irish republicans are welcome.

“This area of Dungannon has historically been a very mixed area in religion and cultural background, but obviously Irish Republicans are putting down a marker at this new housing development to say that unionists are not welcome in the area.”

Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy recently said there needed to be a fresh approach to the flags issue involving community representatives,Council, statutory agencies and local traders to develop a protocol.

