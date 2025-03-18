Irwin calls on Minister to prioritise anti-poverty strategy amid rising free school meals

Ulster Unionist Party Spokesperson for Dungannon, Ian Irwin, has called on Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to prioritise the development and implementation of the Anti-Poverty Strategy in light of the concerning number of students in Mid Ulster entitled to free school meals.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to an FOI request submitted by Mr Irwin, the Education Authority has confirmed that as of the 2023-24 school census, 6,510 children in the Mid Ulster District Council area were entitled to free school meals.

This statistic highlights the scale of food poverty affecting local families, which Mr Irwin says demands urgent action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UUP Spokesperson for Dungannon is calling for the Anti-Poverty Strategy to be a key focus for the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, stressing that the strategy must address food insecurity and ensure adequate support for families facing financial hardship. The recent increase in the income threshold for free school meal eligibility, raised from £14,000 to £15,000 for families in receipt of Universal Credit, is a welcome but interim step, and Irwin believes more needs to be done to widen access to vital support services.

UUP representative in Dungannon Ian Irwin | Supplied

Commenting on the figures, Ian Irwin said: "The number of children entitled to free school meals in Mid Ulster is deeply concerning. It is a clear indicator that many families are struggling with food insecurity and that the impact of poverty is being felt by our youngest and most vulnerable. I urge Minister Lyons to ensure that the Anti-Poverty Strategy addresses this issue effectively by increasing access to free school meals and providing additional forms of food support to those who need it most."

Mr Irwin went on: "The ongoing review of the eligibility criteria for free school meals and uniform grants is a step in the right direction, but it must be followed by meaningful action. We cannot afford to delay the introduction of wider-reaching initiatives aimed at tackling food poverty and supporting families in need."

Mr Irwin added: "The Anti-Poverty Strategy presents a significant opportunity to reduce the impact of poverty in Mid Ulster and across Northern Ireland, and we must prioritise the needs of those most affected."