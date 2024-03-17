Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Speaking to the News Letter at the TUV conference, Mr Bryson said the DUP are in Washington “celebrating and championing the core parts of the Protocol which they once repudiated”.

He said he was very supportive of the arrangement between Reform and the TUV. Asked if he would join the party he said “lets see what the next couple of months bring.

“I think those who are opposed to the Irish Sea border have to challenge those who are Protocol implementers. I think the DUP are vulnerable in a lot of places and I think it’s time to have that fight. Because this is fundamental, this is about the Union itself”.

Jamie Bryson suggests he will run in East Belfast at the general election if the DUP don't change what they are saying about the Irish Sea border.

Asked if he would stand, Jamie Bryson said “There hasn’t even been an election called yet. But I think the DUP are very vulnerable in a lot of places. not least East Belfast”.

He pointed to DUP MP Gavin Robinson’s slim majority and said “when you stand up and tell people the green lane is gone, the Irish Sea border is gone – you have to be sure you can stand over that in the election. We’ll see what happens in the coming months.”

Mr Bryson said it “could well” be the case that he stands against the DUP man.

"But who knows what could happen. For example, perhaps Gavin and the DUP leadership will come out and will admit that they’ve oversold their deal. They’ll admit the green lane is still there. They’ll admit the Irish Sea border is still there”.