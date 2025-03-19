Jessica Bamford has been selected as Alliance Councillor for Lisburn South

The Alliance Party has selected a new councillor to serve on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, replacing Peter Kennedy.

Jessica Bamford has been selected to represent Lisburn South as one of 13 councillors on the Lisburn and Castlereagh team.

The local Lisburn resident takes up the role after being selected at a meeting of the local Alliance association. Ms Bamford replaces Peter Kennedy, who stood down from the position due to ill health.

“It’s exciting to come aboard the growing Alliance Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council team,” she said.

Lisburn South's new Alliance Councillor Jessica Bamford with Lagan Valley Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood. Pic credit: Alliance

“I have lived in Lisburn all my life and I’m very passionate about helping others.

"As someone who works on the front lines of the NHS, I regularly witness the pressures many people face.

"In my new role, I hope to further support those in my local community, while also ensuring that women and children feel safe and empowered to thrive.

“It is a time of optimism and prosperity for the party’s group at Council, working hard on issues that are at the heart of local communities.

"This is an immensely talented and dynamic team, and it’s an honour to now be able to call them colleagues.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to Peter for all of the time, effort, and hard work he’s put into serving the people of this constituency, and wish him all the very best for the future.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running and getting to work on behalf of everyone in Lisburn South.”