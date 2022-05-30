The new Councillor for the Lagan River area, Ms Johnston replaces Eóin Tennyson, who was recently elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Speaking after the party held a selection convention on Wednesday night, the Upper Bann MLA said: “I want to congratulate Jessica Johnston on her selection to represent Lagan River on Armagh, City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

“Jessica is an energetic campaigner who will bring a great deal of enthusiasm to our team at a really exciting time for the Alliance Party locally.

“As a lifelong resident of the Lagan River area, I have every confidence she will be a formidable voice for people in the area.

“As part of the Council team, Jessica will play a key role in delivering better value for money for ratepayers, driving openness and transparency, enhancing community relations and equality, revitalising the local economy and improving our local environment.”

Cllr Jessica Johnston added: “I am delighted to be selected to replace Eóin Tennyson MLA as the Alliance Councillor for Lagan River, and want to thank the party for the support and belief in me to fulfil this role.

“I am fully committed to representing the residents of Lagan River and to work hard on issues affecting the wider council area.

“I am looking forward to getting started in this new role and working with council colleagues. It is fantastic to be able to continue the representation for young people at local council level,” said Cllr Johnston.

