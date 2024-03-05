Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted by Mid and East Antrim Independent Unionist Councillor David Clarke, the 8pm meeting at the Albert Road location will be addressed by TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Both Mr Allister and Mr Bryson have been vocal critics of the DUP’s decision to return to Stormont after a two-year boycott over concerns at the constitutional and economic impact of the Northern Ireland protocol on the union with GB.

The DUP leadership says the new deal unveiled by the Government has removed the Irish sea border and restored Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

Cllr Clarke, who resigned from the DUP in January after claims of “bullying”, said: “Many people have approached me in recent weeks expressing a desire to know the facts behind the deal which has seen the restoration of Stormont.

"As we know, those unionists who re-entered the Executive have refused to debate the deal with those they shared platforms with just a short time ago. That being the case, I am pleased to be able to welcome two leading lights in the campaign to restore full and equal citizenship for the people of Northern Ireland within the UK, Jim Allister and Jamie Bryson.