Jim Allister: 'Protocol implementers' are dividing unionism - not the TUV

TUV leader Jim Allister addresses Tuesday night's meeting in Carrickfergus Orange Hall

The TUV leader was responding to criticism in the News Letter by the DUP MP Sammy Wilson – who declined to attend a meeting in Carrickfergus on Tuesday night – saying the meetings were “dividing unionism further”.

Mr Allister rejected that suggestion, saying the meetings were not about dividing unionism – but alerting it – and ensuring people understand the consequences of the deal struck between the DUP and the government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a section of a speech delivered to the Carrickfergus Orange Hall meeting, and sent to the News Letter in advance, Mr Allister said: “The allegation that I or others who’ve held our ground are dividing unionism is utterly spurious.

“It is those who have abandoned the agreed unionist platform against the protocol that are the dividers.

“Unionism attained a very welcome unified stance on the protocol in the joint Unionist Declaration of Ulster Day 2021”.

The North Antrim MLA said: “It could not have been clearer, unalterable rejection of the protocol and replacement by arrangements fully respecting NI’s position as a constituent and integral part of the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is not TUV that has disavowed and abandoned this solemn declaration. Thus, it is those that have chosen to become protocol implementers that have divided unionism. They will not put the guilt of their volte face on me or any of us that continue to stand where they promised to stand.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned unionists that they must reach out beyond their base.

In a speech last month he said: “NI’s future does not rest in the hands of a court or Parliament, it rests in the hands of our children and grandchildren. They will determine the Union’s longevity.