Jim Allister says 'interloper' Simon Coveney showed contempt for unionist concerns

Both former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and his Fine Gael colleague Simon Coveney have now left government.

The Fine Gael politician was a central figure in post-Brexit negotiations which led to the imposition of a trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Coveney will be remembered by Unionists for his utter contempt for their concerns and being a frequent interloper in issues which didn’t concern him.

“He denied the economic and constitutional damage inflicted by the Sea Border in the face of all the evidence and subjected us to condescending lectures about what people really care about.

“Sadly, the recent capitulation of the DUP on the Protocol in the aftermath of the tainted Donaldson deal permits this avowed opponent of Unionism to leave with a sense of achievement.”

Baroness Kate Hoey said that along with the recently departed Irish PM Leo Varadkar, Mr Coveney had “played a crucial role in ensuring the European Union realised how Northern Ireland could be used to punish the United Kingdom for leaving”.

The former Labour MP for Vauxhall said that “when the history of the Irish Sea border is written, Simon Coveney’s name will be remembered as a key evangelist for it”.

However, the SDLP leader praised the role he played in the post-Brexit wrangling over trade arrangements.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Colum Eastwood said: “During the turbulence of the Brexit negotiations and through the collapse and restoration of devolution, Simon was a steadfast ally in defence of the Good Friday Agreement and the interests of people across Ireland”.

The Foyle MP said: “He has put in a mighty shift and we’re all better off for it”.

Tory MP Julian Smith – who as NI secretary gave Mr Coveney a role in internal NI affairs during the New Decade New Approach agreement – said he was “very sorry to hear this news”.