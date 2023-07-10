Johnston praises respect shown to Derry GAA minors by loyalist bandsmen

SDLP Moyola councillor Denise Johnston has praised the reception given to the Derry GAA minors by Orange Order bandsmen in Moneymore.

Members taking part in a band parade joined in applauding the All-Ireland winners as they returned to the area.

The local councillor said the gesture was warmly welcomed.

Councillor Johnston said: “I'd like to congratulate the players and coaching staff from our All-Ireland winning Derry minor team who returned home yesterday following their victory over Monaghan. I took great heart from the reception given to the team, not just by the crowds gathered to welcome them back, but by Orange Order bandsmen in the area who were waiting to begin their parade in the village.

Mid Ulster Councillor Denise Johnston. Credit: SDLP

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This simple gesture of respect meant a lot to those who were there and it’s something we need to see more of across Northern Ireland if we are ever going to move forward. It also serves as an important reminder at a time when many are trying to raise tensions that the vast majority of people here want to live alongside their neighbours peacefully.”

The Mid Ulster councillor added: “While there are some things we may never agree on there is far more that unites us than divides us and showing respect for each other’s culture, identity and traditions costs us nothing. The actions of the bandsmen in Moneymore yesterday contributed to the great atmosphere in the village and is an example of how we can create better relations in communities right across Northern Ireland.”