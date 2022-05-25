Jubilee bin collections confirmed in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

The bank holiday is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 and Council has now confirmed that bins will be collected as normal across the borough on both June 2 and 3.

In the Armagh area the recycling centres in the city, Keady, Markethill and Tandragee will be closed on both dates as will council offices at The Palace, Palace Stables and Abbey Street.

The recreation centres at Ardmore, Cathedral Road, Keady and Richill will be closed on June 2 and 3 as will the Market Place Theatre’s box office, the Tommy Makem Arts and Community Centre and the Dobbin Street Community Centre.

However, Orchard Leisure Centre, will be open from 9am to 7pm both days while Tandragee Recreation Centre will open from 9am to 5pm on both June 2 and 3.

Loughgall Country Park, Gosford Forest Park, Navan Centre and Fort and the Armagh County Museum will all open as normal on June 2 and 3 although Gosford Forest Park’s office will be closed.

In the Banbridge area, the recycling centres in the town, Dromore and Rathfriland will be closed as will the council’s offices including the civic building, old technical school, Bridgewater House, Gate Lodge and Newry Street.

Banbridge Leisure Centre will be open 9am to 7pm on both June 2 and 3 while Dromore Community Centre, Rathfriland Community Centre and Gilford Community Centre will be open from 9am to 5pm on both dates. The F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Studio will also be open across the holiday.

In the Craigavon area, the recycling centres at New Line, Lurgan and Fairgreen in Portadown will be closed on June 2 and 3 as will Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.

The South Lake Leisure Centre and Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre is open from 9am to 7pm on June 2 and 3.

Oxford Island and Kinnego Marina will be open from 8am to 9pm on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 while Kinnego Marina’s Office will open from 9am to 5pm on both days.

The area’s public park will open from 7am to 10pm on both dates. Lough Neagh Discovery Centre will be open from 10am to 6pm on June 2 and 3 while Tannaghmore Farm will open from 10am to 8:30pm on those dates.