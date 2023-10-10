Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester

Sir Keir Starmer was interrupted by a protester, who said: "True democracy is citizen led. Politics needs an update, we demand a people's house, we demand a people's house."

The start of Sir Keir Starmer's party conference speech was crashed by a protester who sprinkled glitter over the Labour leader.

As Starmer was about to start his address in Liverpool, the man ran onto the stage and shouted: "True democracy is citizen led. Politics needs an update, we demand a people's house, we demand a people's house."

He was led off stage be security, and continued shouting: "We are in crisis, we are in crisis, our whole future." The protester covered Starmer in glitter, however the Labour leader was able to continue with his jacket off.