Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Sir Keir Starmer was interrupted by a protester, who said: "True democracy is citizen led. Politics needs an update, we demand a people's house, we demand a people's house."
and live on Freeview channel 276
The start of Sir Keir Starmer's party conference speech was crashed by a protester who sprinkled glitter over the Labour leader.
As Starmer was about to start his address in Liverpool, the man ran onto the stage and shouted: "True democracy is citizen led. Politics needs an update, we demand a people's house, we demand a people's house."
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was led off stage be security, and continued shouting: "We are in crisis, we are in crisis, our whole future." The protester covered Starmer in glitter, however the Labour leader was able to continue with his jacket off.
He said: "If he thinks that bothers me he doesn’t know me. Protest not power, that is why we changed our party conference.”