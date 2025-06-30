Kneecap mock Rod ‘the Prod’ Stewart over comments on Nigel Farage's Reform UK

​Kneecap have taken aim at rock legend Rod Stewart in an apparent reference to his support for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, branding the Celtic fanatic “Rod the Prod”.

​The comments were made during the West Belfast rap group’s set at the Glastonbury music festival at the weekend.

‘Prod’ is often used in Northern Ireland as a derogatory term for members of the Protestant community. The band has long claimed it is non-sectarian, and has performed with Shankill rapper Young Spencer in the past.

However its name, referencing kneecappings – so-called punishment doled out by republican and loyalist terrorists – and its use of balaclava imagery has been condemned by unionist politicians.

A band member asked the audience, “Anybody going to Rod Stewart tomorrow?” This was followed by boos from the crowd.

The Kneecap member continued: “Why the f*** is that, did I miss something? I mean, the man’s older than Israel”.

Another member interjected, saying: “Auld Rod the Prod”.

In a recent interview with the Times newspaper, Sir Rod said that Nigel Farage should be given a chance, and criticised the Tories and the current Labour government.

“We've got to give Farage a chance. He's coming across well. Nigel? What options have we got? I know some of his family, I know his brother, and I quite like him”, he said.

Asked what Mr Farage stands for aside from Brexit, tighter immigration and controversial economic promises he replied: 'Yeah, yeah. But Starmer's all about getting us out of Brexit and I don't know how he's going to do that.

“Still, the country will survive. It could be worse. We could be in the Gaza Strip.”

Rod Stewart also raised politics during his Glastonbury performance at the weekend, referencing Russia’s ongoing invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “There's been a lot about the Middle East lately, quite rightly so, but I want to draw your attention to the Ukraine with the next song, called The Love Train”.

Sir Rod was knighted in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to music and charity and is an ardent Celtic FC supporter.