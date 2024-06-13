Labour committed to implementing Irish Sea border deal and scrapping legacy act if it wins election
It is no surprise that Sir Keir Starmer’s party will seek to keep the Windsor Framework in place – but it does raise questions for the how the DUP can proceed with its new policy of removing EU law from Northern Ireland.
Gavin Robinson announced the new policy as part of the election campaign. It would mean scrapping the current Windsor Framework, as its structures rely on the application of EU regulations here.
Sammy Wilson has said the party’s position is to support mutual enforcement arrangements – also backed by the TUV and the Ulster Unionist Party.
However, there has been little from the party leadership about what arrangements it wants to put in place and how that would be achieved.
The Labour manifesto states that it is “committed to implementing the Windsor Framework in good faith and protecting the UK internal market.
“Northern Ireland’s economy has enormous strengths – with a highly skilled workforce, strong services, manufacturing and life sciences sectors, and great opportunities for inward investment.
“A Labour government will champion Northern Ireland around the world and work with the Executive to encourage more businesses to invest in Northern Ireland’s future”.
The party – which according to the polls will lead the next UK government – has also committed to “work with the Executive and Assembly to improve public services and generate economic growth, and with all political parties and communities to ensure the stability of devolved government”.
It has also pledged to continue discussions with the Executive about a fiscal framework for Northern Ireland, and promised to “uphold both the letter and the spirit” of the Good Friday Agreement, “along with the principle of consent on which it rests”.
Labour has pledges to repeal and replace the Legacy Act "by returning to the principles of the Stormont House Agreement”.
