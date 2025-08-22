Lagan Valley MLA calls for action to develop former Maze prison site

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has called for action to be taken to progress development at the site of the former Maze prison.

The majority of the hospital buildings were demolished almost 20 years ago, with H Block retained due its historic interest. However, almost two decades later and there has been little progress at the site, despite plans for housing, business, and tourism development.

Parts of the site are used by the RUAS for the Balmoral Show, the Eikon Centre, and the Ulster Aviation Society, however, the local MLA is now calling for more to be done with the 347 acre site.

"This site is a microcosm of our politics — where one party can veto and block progress,” said Mr Honeyford.

"Yes, it is a symbol of our troubled past, a past that carries deep wounds and hurt but it also has the potential to tell our story in a way that inspires reconciliation and a new, shared future.

"It could be an economic driver, creating thousands of jobs for Lagan Valley and beyond. And a place that tells the whole history factually, honestly and sensitively — from the prison buildings to our WW2 heritage.

"Instead, taxpayers continue to pay for buildings frozen in time, hidden behind political myths about shrines that don’t exist, and never will.

"The choice is simple: we can build a shared future that unites our community and delivers a better life for everyone — or keep saying no, staying divided, and holding ourselves back.

"I will always champion hope, reconciliation, and a shared society.

"Now is the time to get on with delivery.”