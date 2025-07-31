Lagan Valley MP calls for urgent support for hospitality and retail sectors

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood has called on the government to offer greater support to the local hospitality and retail sectors.

Ms Eastwood was speaking after a new report stated nearly 850 businesses here are on the verge of imminent collapse.

The 841 businesses named in the report by Begbies Traynor in ‘critical financial distress is a rise of 13.5 per cent year on year, with hospitality and retail the biggest impacted sectors.

“Alliance has repeatedly called for support for local businesses, in particular the hospitality sector, as they have been struggling for some time,” said Ms Eastwood.

Lagan Valley MP has said that the hospitality and retail sectors are in urgent need of support from the government. Pic credit: Roger Harris

“Unfortunately, this report appears to show the bad picture for local businesses is continuing, with many now fighting for their very survival.

“The hospitality and retail sectors in particular need more support, and should receive that in the Government’s next Budget later this year.

"Without that, the sad reality is many of the businesses people enjoy will not make it to the end of the year.”