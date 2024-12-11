Lagan Valley MP calls on Chancellor to support WASPI women by signing cross- party letter

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood has signed a letter to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Chancellor in support of WASPI women.

She joins Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey MP, SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn MP, Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP, DUP Leader Gavin Robinson, Co-Leaders of the Green Party Adrian Ramsay MP and Carla Denyer MP and UUP Westminster Leader Robin Swann MP.

WASPI women are a group founded to campaign for women who were impacted by a change in the state pension age, with many being left in financial hardship as a result of pension changes being brought in earlier than expected, despite many women having planned for retirement.

The letter calls on the Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Liz Kendall MP to update Parliament on progress in responding to the Parliamentary & Health Service Ombudsman report before the Christmas recess, setting out the likely scope of any compensation scheme and when it will commence.

Ms Eastwood said: “I am proud to stand with the WASPI women in Lagan Valley and right across NI who are being deprived and denied what is owed to them.

"Many women in Lagan Valley have contacted me about this and I am lobbying strongly on their behalf.

"This is a great injustice and I stand in solidarity with them.”

As mentioned in a recent letter, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) report instructed ministers to urgently compensate and apologise to those affected by the DWP’s failure to properly inform them of increases to their state pension age.