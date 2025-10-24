Lagan Valley MP launches petition to cut VAT for pubs, cafes and restaurants

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood is stepping up her campaign to support hospitality businesses struggling with rising costs, launching a UK-wide parliamentary petition calling for a cut to VAT for pubs, cafes, and restaurants.

Following a recent hospitality roundtable with local business owners in Lagan Valley, Sorcha Eastwood has taken the campaign national to ensure the voices of small businesses are heard ahead of the Autumn Budget on November 26.

Ms Eastwood has said: “Our local pubs, cafes, and restaurants are the beating heart of our communities.

"Far too many are struggling to stay afloat, and we cannot let another favourite spot close its doors.

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood has launched a petition calling for a VAT cut for cafes, restaurants and pubs. Pic credit: Roger Harris

"This petition is a simple, practical way for people to take action and make sure the Government listens.”

Thousands of people have already signed the petition, which can be found online at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/743021

When the petition reaches 10,000 signatures the government will respond and when it reaches 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in Parliament.

The Lagan Valley MP is urging everyone to sign the petition in a bid to protect the local hospitality sector.

“Ahead of the November 26 Autumn Budget, we need to show the Chancellor that keeping our cafes, pubs, and restaurants alive isn’t just about business - it’s about protecting the places that bring our communities together,” Ms Eastwood continued.

“I’d urge everyone - residents, business owners, and visitors alike - to sign the petition, share it with friends, colleagues, customers and make their voices heard.

"Together, we can protect the cafes, pubs, and restaurants that make our communities thrive.”