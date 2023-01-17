Register
Lambeg drum unveiled to mark 50th anniversary of murdered police officer

A lambeg drum has been unveiled at Drumnacross to mark the 50th anniversary of murder of RUC Reserve Constable Henry Sandford.

By Stanley Campbell
47 minutes ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 4:57pm

Mr Sandford, a married man with two children, was murdered and another officer injured when a landmine exploded underneath their Land Rover near Pomeroy on January 14 1973.

The unveiling ceremony took place in Drumnacross Orange Hall, Cookstown, on Saturday.

Mr Buchanan, who attended the event, said, "When Michelle O’Neill, a representative for this area, says there was no alternative to the IRA, she is saying there was no alternative to the brutal slaughter of innocent people.

Keith Buchanan MLA.

"There was nothing noble or honourable about the planting of landmines or booby-trapping cars. It was the actions of cowards who operated under the cover of darkness.

"I will remember these officers with pride and will honour their sacrifice. They wore their uniform for all to see and were the opposite of their IRA murderers."

