Legal body which 'upholds rule of law' to march in Pride protest against Supreme Court ruling

The legal body which regulates solicitors in Northern Ireland, and says it is dedicated to upholding the rule of law, has defended its decision to march in Belfast Pride – an event directly challenging a ruling of the UK Supreme Court.

​The Law Society of NI (LSNI) has declined to answer questions about whether its participation is consistent with its role as a regulator and in upholding the law, but defended its decision on the grounds of “promoting equality and diversity”.

However, a DUP MLA has said the organisation risks undermining public confidence in its neutrality – and the Women’s Rights Network NI (WRN) called its decision “deeply concerning”.

Belfast Pride takes place this weekend, and is challenging the Supreme Court ruling on single sex spaces – as well as opposing the Executive’s decision to ban puberty blocker drugs for gender non-conforming children.

It has banned all Executive political parties over that decision – which was based on expert medical advice.

WRN says the puberty blocker ban is about safeguarding children – and LSNI should not be involved in an event challenging the policy.

A spokeswoman called the move “deeply concerning”, and said Pride has become a platform for promoting gender ideology that “conflicts with established legal principles”.

“By aligning with this political movement, the Society risks compromising its duty of impartiality and its regulatory integrity”, WRN said.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said it is concerning to see LSNI aligning itself with the political messaging of this year’s Belfast Pride parade .

He said that by “engaging in a protest that directly opposes established legal decisions, the Law Society risks undermining public confidence in its neutrality, particularly in its role as a regulatory and complaints handling body”.

The News Letter asked the Law Society how attendance at the event is consistent with its role in complaints handling and its regulatory functions.

A spokesperson said it is “committed to building a more diverse and equal profession which is representative of the makeup of today’s society and ensuring that the profession is open and accessible to all. This includes representing our members at different events promoting equality and diversity”.

The Lady Chief Justice’s Office – which oversees various aspects of the Law Society – declined to answer questions on the matter. A spokesperson for Dame Siobhan Keegan’s office said “It would not be for this office to comment on attendance”.