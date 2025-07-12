Lisburn Twelfth showed Orange culture in a positive light - as newcomers to NI enjoy parade

People taking part in the Twelfth of July celebrations in Lisburn, Co Antrim, part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

​Lisburn’s Twelfth of July parade showed Orange culture in a positive light – and was enjoyed by all sections of the community, a local MLA has said.

Robbie Butler praised organisers for how Saturday’s parade was organised, and welcomed the number of newcomers to Northern Ireland who were in attendance, and the reception they received from Orange lodges and bands.

The Ulster Unionist politician – a former member of the Queensway band in nearby Dunmurry – said that while the weather was superb, the heat would have been difficult for marchers, but everyone had turned out “immaculately”.

Speaking after attending the parade, Mr Bultler said “There's no dispute that the weather played a significant positive part. But what was striking about it was that it was absolutely a family event, that the number of children who were taking part and watching from the sidelines was really, really encouraging to see.

“What they were able to experience today was a proud tradition, their own culture seen in a very positive light. And credit to the Orange men and women and the bands for turning out immaculately in punishing conditions.

“I played the flute in Queensway band, and I know what it's like to either walk in icy wet conditions or punishing, hot, sunny days like that. It's not that easy. It takes a lot of stamina and effort, but the crowds cheering you on really do help to bring you home”.

He said the offering at Lisburn Twelfth was a “proud celebration and demonstration of tradition and culture without being in any way offensive”.

“It's very open, and it's something that I would like to see more of, that it's not just for the Protestant, Unionist, Loyalist community – there were lots of newcomers to Northern Ireland enjoying the parade.

“It was a clear demonstration by people from many different cultures with their kids enjoying it, literally getting high fives from the Orangemen as they were marching past, and fist bumps from the bands, men and women.

“That's how I want to see the Unionist culture being demonstrated in the public space”, the Ulster Unionist deputy leader said.